Global ATSC 3.0 Devices Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 14,899 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

Global ATSC 3.0 devices market is expected to reach a value of around USD 14,899 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.2% between 2019 and 2027.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “ATSC 3.0 Devices Market By Application (Residential and Commercial) and By Verticals Share (Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor Industry, Automotive, and Media & Entertainment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2027”. According to the report, the global ATSC 3.0 devices market is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 5,272 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14,899 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 12.2% between 2019 and 2027.

ATSC 3.0 is a key type of the ATSC standards for TV broadcasting produced by the Advanced Television Systems Committee. It is a new broadcast standard that assists in dragging 4K into the mainstream and bringing TV to mobiles and cars. Moreover, the format aids 4K, UHD, 3D, and high-quality audio that helps 4K supersede HDTV. It works the same as traditional broadcast television and functions over the air as well as with internet connections to produce a broadband hybrid stream.

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

Furthermore, ATSC makes use of bootstrap signal that aids the receiver to discover and recognize the signals being transferred. Apart from this, it also utilizes a physical layer based on the orthogonal frequency division multiplexing modulation having a low-density parity-check code. In addition to this, it supports audio, video, legacy SD video, interfaced HD video, progressive video, watermark, and public alerting.

Strict laws governing broadcasting services to boost market trends

Stringent legislation enforced by the government on broadcasting services is anticipated to steer the growth of the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the forecast timeline. Moreover, the evolution of the 4K display is expected to prop up the expansion of the ATSC 3.0 devices market over the coming years. Furthermore, the massive need for high-resolution display, optimum sound quality, and the abilities to the target audience is predicted to propel the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the years to come. Nonetheless, the current legislation pertaining to ATSC 1.0 is not able to fulfill the new ATSC 3.0 laws. This, in turn, will impede the expansion of the ATSC 3.0 devices industry over the forecast timeline.

In addition to this, the ministry of science in South Korea, ICT, and future planning promoted ASTC 3.0 standard as the national broadcasting standard for ultra-high definition. Such moves are likely to succor the expansion of the industry over the forecast timeline.

Residential segment to dominate the application landscape by 2027

The growth of the segment is attributed to the massive demand for ATSC 3.0 equipment across the residential sector over the forecast period. The segment is projected to record a CAGR of nearly up to 12% during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Consumer electronics segment to contribute massively towards the overall ATSC 3.0 devices market revenue by 2027

The growth of the segment is credited to a high amount of utilization of ATSC 3.0 devices in consumer electronics goods or equipment.

North America to contribute lucratively towards the overall market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the market in the region during the forecast period is credited to the large scale use of the ATSC 3.0 equipment in the consumer electronics, automotive, semiconductor industry, and media & entertainment sectors in the countries like the U.S. The country had allowed the installation of ATSC 3.0.

Some of the key players involved in the ATSC 3.0 devices business include Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung, and Sony.

This report segments the ATSC 3.0 Devices market as follows:

ATSC 3.0 Devices Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

ATSC 3.0 Devices Market: By Verticals Share Segment Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Industry

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

