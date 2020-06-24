Global Sour Cream Market Will Reach USD 800 million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Sour Cream Market

Global sour cream market is anticipated to reach above USD 800 million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the sour cream market is around 4% from 2020 to 2026.

The global sour cream market in 2019 is nearly USD 696 million and is anticipated to reach above USD 800 million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the sour cream market is around 4% from 2020 to 2026.

Sour cream is made by adding bacteria's of lactic acid to the fresh diary cream. The sour cream gives slighty tart taste and tangy flavor. It is thickened in texture and contains a tangy flavor. Sour cream includes some additives and preservatives such as potassium sorbate, carrageenan, sodium phosphate, sodium citrate, guar gum, etc. Sour cream is used for garnishing, raw-dip, spread. It is also used as an ingredient for frosting.

Sour cream is made by adding bacteria’s of lactic acid to the fresh diary cream. The sour cream gives slighty tart taste and tangy flavor. It is thickened in texture and contains a tangy flavor. Sour cream includes some additives and preservatives such as potassium sorbate, carrageenan, sodium phosphate, sodium citrate, guar gum, etc. Sour cream is used for garnishing, raw-dip, spread. It is also used as an ingredient for frosting.

In recent years, changes in the lifestyle and growing urbanization, global demands for fast food market is growing in developed as well as developing countries. Such rising demand in fast food has been attributable to changes in portion sizes, energy contents and nutrient profiles of fast food. Sour cream is primarily used in savory dishes, sandwiches, salad dressings and dips, baked goods, ice cream or smoothies, etc. The significant growth in the global fast-food industry has been a key driving factor for the global sour cream market. Additionally growing demands for dairy products, is also a significant driver for the sour cream market. Moreover, the emerging sour cream market overall and numerous trends such as the growth of a health food intake, higher food consumption are also improving the growth of the global sour cream market. Consumers are gaining awareness about their health and preferring the food which contains less fat, sugar, and salt. The dairy product is high in fat, salt, and sugar. Producing sour cream at home can help the consumer to regulate the amount of fat and other ingredients in the sour cream. The ability of consumers to make sour cream on their own has been hampering the global sour cream market. Further, a rise in the demand for healthier products has led manufacturers to introduce new low fat and healthier foods into the market. Companies have invested in research and development of low-fat products. Companies operating in the global sour cream market will foresee many opportunities owing to the rising demand for low fat and low sugar food products.

According to the survey, there are several restaurants that are categorized under quick service and full-service restaurants. The growing number of hotels and restaurants in emerging markets is expected to drive the demand for sour cream in hotels and restaurants. Consumer preferences food in at less expensive prices than unique, gourmet cuisine. The global food truck and street vendor industry is expanding owing to consumers' increase in spending on eating out. Therefore, the Non-premium service channel dominated the global sour cream market in 2018. The B2B segment includes cafes, food chains, FMCG companies, and bakeries. According to Statista, there are many coffees shops that have witnessed an increase in adjacent selling of bakery foods and snacks. In recent years, the global savory market has seen significant growth over the last few years, owing to the rising consumption of cookies, biscuits, cakes, and other savory products. This trend in the global savory market is a key factor in driving the growth of the global savory sour cream market.

By region, the global sour cream market is dominated by Europe. Major companies operating in the Europe sour cream market are introducing sour cream products with various flavors and fragrances, this has helped the companies to attract new customers in the developed market. Following Europe, North America held the second-largest share in the global sour cream market. Changing lifestyle and rising urbanization has been a key driving factor for the North America sour cream market. The rising disposable income and changing consumer preferences, the Asia Pacific market also held the largest share in the global sour cream market. The Sour cream market is also showing growth in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa due to the rising disposable income of consumers and the growing production of milk and milk products.

Key players operating in the sour cream industry are HP Hood LLC, Daisy Brand LLC, Dean Foods, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Land O'Lakes, Compsey Creamery, Scott Brothers Dairy Inc., Uelzena Group, Prairie Farms Dairy, Kemps LLC.

This report segments the sour cream market as follows:

Global Sour cream Market: By Key Sales Channel Segment Analysis

Premium Food Service

Non-Premium Food Service

B2B

Global Sour cream Market: By Key Application (Recipes) Segment Analysis

Savory

Sandwich

Salad Dressings & Dip

Baked Goods/Desserts

Ice Creams & Smoothies

