Share of Hemp Juice Market Expected to Reach USD 360.00 Million By 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

Global Hemp Juice market is anticipated to reach USD 360.00 by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Hemp Juice market is around 7.0% from 2020 to 2026.

Based on our analysis, the global Hemp Juice market in 2019 is approximately USD 230.00 and is anticipated to reach around USD 360.00 by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the Hemp Juice market is around 7.0% from 2020 to 2026.

Hemp juice prepared by industrial hemp, which is a non-psychoactive, drug-free juice compelled of the Cannabis Sativa herbaceous flowering plant. Hemp juice is made from the upper part and leaves of the hemp plant. Mainly hemp juice is used in specialized low-speed juicers to extract the juice. The hemp juice is derived from a large scale cold press method utilizing the upper parts of the plant as well as the leaves. The hemp juice makes use of appreciated parts of the manufacturing process in the areas of cosmetics, medicine, nutrition, relaxing drinks. Moreover, its umami flavor provides the capability to improve its particular flavor, particularly sweet and harmonizes tastes usually. The juice of the topmost parts of the plant has pure essence is bitter and an exhaustive green color.

The increasing investments in hemp juice for rising health-conscious populations across the world are one of the most key factors fueling the growth of the global Hemp Juice market. The global Hemp Juice market is anticipated to grow owing to the rising demand by growing customer awareness and widespread focus on research and development by key manufacturers. Growing stress levels and rising speed of life have headed the human body to require more revitalization and energy are expected to witness significant growth in the global hemp juice market within the forecast period. The high production cost and high price associated with liquid and powder may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovations activities in the technology of the hemp juice and rising demand for household and commercial are expected to open new avenues for the global Hemp Juice market in the near future.

On the basis of type, the hemp juice market is segmented as organic and conventional. Among which organic hemp juice segment is expected to account for the major revenue share in the hemp juice market over the forecast period. The organic hemp juice segment is followed by the conventional hemp juice segment in terms of revenue share. Organic hemp juice segment type segment is anticipated to account for around 60% of the global hemp juice market within the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global hemp juice market is categorized into household and commercial. Among the aforesaid segment, the commercial segment accounted for the relative revenue share in the hemp juice market. Among the application, the commercial segment was the most attractive segment of the market in 2019. The growing demand for hemp-based cosmetic products and the increasing acceptance of hemp juice in the pharmaceutical industry applications are expected to fuel the utilization of hemp juice in the upcoming years.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global hemp juice market is categorized into business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). Business to consumer (B2C)further segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online retailers, and others. Among the aforesaid segment, the business to consumer (B2C) segment accounted for the relative revenue share in the hemp juice market. Among the business to consumer (B2C), the online retailers' segment was the most attractive segment of the market in 2019. The growing demand for hemp-based beauty products and the increasing acceptance of hemp juice in the pharmaceutical industry applications are expected to fuel the utilization of hemp juice in the upcoming years.

On the basis of region the hemp juice market is segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. In 2019, the European region dominates the Hemp Juice market among all the regions followed by North America in terms of value.

Some of the key players operating in the market include cloud 9 Hemp, Sana Hemp Juice, The Bristol Hemp Co., Portland Juice Co., Venus Hemp, Kama Hemp, and Claremont Collection GmbH., among others.

This report segments the global hemp juice market as follows:

Global Hemp Juice Market: Type Analysis

