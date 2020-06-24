Global Early Childhood Education Market Size Will Reach to USD 480 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

Early Childhood Education Market

Global Early Childhood Education Market is anticipated to reach over USD 480 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Early Childhood Education Market By Product (Distance Education Institution and Early Childhood Education School), By Application (5-8 Age, 3-5 Age, and <3 Age), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”. Based on our analysis, the global Early Childhood Education Market in 2019 is around USD 245 Billion and is anticipated to reach over USD 480 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 10.5% from 2020 to 2026.

In the early childhood education sector, several basic skills and educational courses are offered for children up to the age of eight years. From the past few years, many edtech firms have been launching different educational programs based on the age group of children. The early childhood programs evolve and develop learning and understanding skills of children belonging from diverse cultures, families, economic standards, and linguistic styles.

Growing digitalization and virtual platform trend likely to flourish the global early childhood education market

From the past few years, the global early childhood education market has been growing steadily. However, the forecast study indicates that the market’s growth rate is likely to increase slightly during 2019–2026. The market growth is probably fueled due to the increasing installation of virtual classrooms, the growing digitalization trend, and the introduction of novel learning techniques in educational institutes.

Federal guidelines targeting to improve the program count and quality

In early childhood, a student goes through a “sensitive period” where he/she develops some important neural pathways and architecture. State and federal governments have set some regulations to improve these educational programs in terms of number and quality.

Key challenges in the market

Some of the key challenges recently faced by educational institutes in driving the global market are to achieve an optimum standard of education, to organize regular converse sessions with parents regarding childhood development, and building teaching and managing skills of educators. The varying economic standards have augmented complications.

Dominating & flourishing market segments

Early childhood education school category dominates the global market

By product, the global market is bifurcated into the early childhood education school and distance education institution category. Of which, the former category accounts for the major share in the global early childhood education market owing to the key responsibility of these institutes to help children in their personality development. This would result in the successful admission of children in grade schools, improve their self-reliance, and mitigate the risk of mental, social, and emotional health problems in the future.

North America leads the global early childhood education market

North America dominated the global early childhood education market by holding the major share in the market. The regional dominance is owing to the rising concerns towards the significance of early childhood education in the life of children. Moreover, the considerable rise in disposable income standards is projected to fuel the global early childhood education market.

Key Players:

Some of the essential players operating in the global early childhood education market, but not restricted to include USDA, Famly, Scoyo, Ambow Education Holding, Kindertales, Cake Child Care Ltd., Tadpoles LLC, New Oriental Education & Technology, Blossom Educational, Orgamation Technologies Inc., K12 Inc., Languagenut, Eleyo, aimyPlus, Pearson, and Oncare, among others.

In August 2018, a Virginia-based education management organization, K12 Inc., has strategically invested in Tallo platform, formerly known as STEM Premier. The investment has been helping the organization to reinforce its workforce talent and to expand its online education community.

