Risk Analytics Market to Reach USD 54.95 Billion by 2027; on Account of Rising Cases of Data Theft in Various Businesses, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are OneSpan, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), Recorded Future, Inc., Risk Edge Solutions, AxiomSL, Inc., Provenir, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Other players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global risk analytics market size is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of the increasing demand for risk mitigation to secure data from malicious attacks. Risk analytics is a part of risk management that helps to examine the investment portfolios, security issues, information technology, and other crucial aspects of a company and scrutinizes the risks associated with taking business-related decisions. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Risk Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, Strategic Risks, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, and Consumer Goods, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” estimated the market to rise from USD 22.18 billion earned in 2019 to rise at a CAGR of 12.2% and reach USD 54.95 billion by the end of 2027.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/risk-analytics-market-102975







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/risk-analytics-market-102975







The Report Answers the Following Queries

What is the future of this market?

Will the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market positively or negatively and how?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges of the market?

Which are the major industry insights to the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption by Small and Middle Sized Companies to Augment Growth

A rise in the need of an all-in-one software for analyzing and detecting the overall digital performance of the firm or business is propelling the risk analytics market growth. This, coupled with the increasing number of cybercrime cases, malicious frauds, and other forms of data theft are expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing complexities associated with the business processes across all small, medium, and large industries are likely to bode well for the market in the coming years.

On the negative side, the complex nature of unstructured data and mismeasurement of known risks may pose a major threat to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the adoption of predictive risk management on a large scale is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years, thereby surging the demand for analytics solutions.

Segment-

Financial Risks Segment to Earn Dominance Accountable to Uncertainties of International Exchange Levels

Based on segmentation by application, the financial risks segment earned the largest risk analytics market share on account of the uncertainty related to the credit quality, stock values, international exchange levels, liquidity, and asset costs. The implementation of advanced analytics solutions will help the financial firms and banks to predict the consumer preferences and behavior for better evaluation.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/risk-analytics-market-102975







Regional Analysis-

North America Generated Significant Revenue Owing to Increasing Acceptance of Risk Management Technologies by Various Industries

Geographically, North America earned USD 7.49 billion in 2019 and emerged dominant with the increasing adoption of software and services to protect crucial data. Besides this, the small and large enterprises are also adopting cybersecurity management services for improving the efficiency of their business, thereby aiding in the expansion of the regional market.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to gain impetus in the coming years on account of the advent of digital transformation, fewer cybersecurity practices in businesses, high internet access, and the increasing number of data violation cases. The increasing awareness about the importance of data protection is propelling the adoption of risk analytics. Therefore, this region is likely to rise significantly in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Moody’s Analytics, Inc. is Holding Largest Share Due to Diverse Portfolio

Amongst the list of players operating in the risk analytics market, Moody’s Analytics Inc. emerged dominant on account of its diverse portfolio and wide adoption, especially across the United States. Besides this, Moody’s approach to the development of analytics products and growth strategies is holistic and this may further help the company to continue dominating in the market in the coming years.

Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

May 2019 – Thomas Reuters and IBM Corporation signed a collaborative agreement for integrating real-time regulatory models and artificial intelligence (AI) for helping banks meet the ever-increasing regulatory demands.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of Risk Analytics Solution Providers Functioning in the Market. They are as follows:

OneSpan

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Recorded Future, Inc.

Risk Edge Solutions

AxiomSL, Inc.

Provenir

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Moody's Analytics, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Other players





Quick Buy – Risk Analytics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102975







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Risk Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Software Extract, Transform & Load (ETL) Tools GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) Software Risk Calculation Engine Scorecard and Visualization Tools Risk Monitoring and Strategic Planning Others (Portfolio Management, Operational Risk Management, Human Resource Risk Management) Services Consulting Support and Maintenance By By Risk Type Application (Value) Financial Risk Operational Risk Compliance Risk Strategic Risks Others (Third Party Risk, Social and Economic Risks, Others) By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (Value) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Retail and Consumer Goods Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Others (Media and Entertainment, Construction) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/risk-analytics-market-102975





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Patent Analytics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Services (Patent Landscapes/White Space Analysis, Patent Strategy and Management, Patent Valuation), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Security Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, and Services), By Application (Network Security Analytics, Web Security Analytics, Endpoint Security Analytics, and Application Security Analytics), By Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application area (Insurance Claims, Services, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud & On-premise), By Organization Size (Large, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Travel and Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Application (Administration and Reporting, Customer Support, Data Migration & Capture Extraction, Analytics, and Others), By Operation (Rule-based, Knowledge-based), By Industry (Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Predictive Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Techniques (Power System Assessments, Infrared thermography, Fluid Analysis, Circuit Monitor Analysis), By Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Middle Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (Manufacturing, Government, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Education, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/risk-analytics-market-10040

