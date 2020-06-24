Visual growth modelling tools on the go for Ontario farmers

/EIN News/ -- CHATHAM, Ontario, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGRIS Co-operative Ltd., Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Co., Limited and FS PARTNERS, with support from Syngenta, have jointly sponsored the release of Weather INnovations (WIN) new DecisionFarm website. The new site brings all the utility of the former WIN website, 4R Cast, and integrates new growth modelling tools specifically designed for mobile use. DecisionFarm works on any device with an internet connection.



The DecisionFarm website provides timely weather data such as crop heat units (CHU), growing degree days (GGD), crop growth models, and many more useful tools to help farmers manage their farm operation.

Dale Cowan, agronomy strategy manager and senior agronomist with AGRIS and Wanstead Farmers Co-operatives says, “I frequently use the growing degree day and crop heat unit calculations combined with the specific crop growth models to track the intervening time between critical growth stages. This allows us to mobilize our agronomy resources and field operational logistics at the right time, in the right place with the corrective solution that may be required.”

To access the website, choose the appropriate URL for your service provider below:

https://www.decisionfarm.ca/agris/auth/sign-in

https://www.decisionfarm.ca/fspartners/auth/sign-in

https://www.decisionfarm.ca/wanstead/auth/sign-in

Weather Innovations Consulting LP (WIN), a Glacier Media Partnership Company, based in Chatham, ON provides weather-based modelling solutions for farm level decision-agriculture to customers across Canada, U.S and Europe. WIN develops innovative and user-friendly monitoring, forecasting, and data driven modelling applications for use across several agricultural crops. www.weatherinnovations.com

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd. is a farmer-owned grain marketing and farm-input supply cooperative that serves farmers in 14 locations in Essex, Kent, Elgin, Middlesex and Lambton counties. They are a leader in precision farming technology, seed, agronomy and petroleum services. AGRIS Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS brand. www.agris.coop

Wanstead Farmers Co-operative Co., Limited is a farmer-owned, grain marketing and farm-input supply company that serves farmers in three locations in Lambton and Middlesex counties. It is a leader in precision farming technology, seed and agronomy services. Wanstead Farmers Co-operative is a member-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS brand. www.wansteadfarmerscoop.com .



FS PARTNERS is a retail division of GROWMARK, Inc. and a partner of Great Lakes Grain. FS PARTNERS specializes in agronomy, grain marketing products and services through its 16 branch locations throughout southwestern and central Ontario. It provides innovative precision agronomy solutions to growers throughout our trade area. Through UPI Energy FS, we provide dependable on-farm energy solutions. www.fspartners.ca

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dale Cowan

Agronomy Strategy Manager and Senior Agronomist

AGRIS Co-operative Ltd.

dalec@agris.coop

Tel: (519) 380-5198

