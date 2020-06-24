Novan to Present at Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum on June 25

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq:NOVN) today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Events page of the For Investors section of the Company's website at https://novan.gcs-web.com/events or at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide’s naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatology, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

