Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update (24 June 2020)

- Results from samples tested on 23 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases.

- Total COVID-19 confirmed cases: 805

- 6 truck drivers from Points of Entry: 3 from Mutukula, 2 from Elegu, and 1 from Malaba.

- 2 are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.

- 14 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

- Total Recoveries: 717

- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,521

- Samples from alerts and contacts: 675

- Total samples tested today: 2,196