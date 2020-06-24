Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update (24 June 2020)
- Results from samples tested on 23 June 2020 confirm 8 new COVID-19 cases.
- Total COVID-19 confirmed cases: 805
- 6 truck drivers from Points of Entry: 3 from Mutukula, 2 from Elegu, and 1 from Malaba.
- 2 are among contacts and alerts from Amuru and Kyotera Districts.
- 14 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19.
- Total Recoveries: 717
- Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,521
- Samples from alerts and contacts: 675
- Total samples tested today: 2,196Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.