Opera adds built-in Twitter to its desktop browser

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Norwegian browser maker Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] becomes the first major browser to add built-in Twitter in the sidebar. In version 69 of the Opera browser for desktop, Twitter fans can get the best possible experience on their desktop computers.

The Opera browser specializes in providing unique features not typically found in other browsers. Opera comes with a built-in ad blocker and tracker blocker, free-browser-VPN, Crypto Wallet, and integrated social media messengers. The new Twitter feature follows shortly after Opera launched built-in Instagram support and hit record desktop user base numbers with 73 million unique monthly users in March 2020.

A better Twitter experience

According to a survey conducted by Opera, 62% of Twitter users in the US wish for the social media platform to be easier to use on their desktop computers.

Twitter users think it should be easier to access Twitter on their PCs and we agree: we have tweaked Opera to make it the perfect browser for them,” said Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera.

The use of a keyboard and a large display makes tweeting or sending direct messages more convenient. The sidebar integration makes it easier to find Twitter whenever it’s needed.

Majority of internet users want their social media services integrated in their browser

With today’s Twitter integration, Opera is proving that it’s the best browser for social media. Opera has already introduced built-in support for Instagram, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and VKontakte as part of previous releases. After choosing the social media platforms one uses, they remain always at hand directly in the sidebar.

The Opera browser is available on Windows, MacOS and Linux.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 360 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). In recent months Opera noted an increased engagement with its browsers, reaching a record number of 73 million monthly active users of its desktop browsers in March 2020.

For more information contact:
Julia Szyndzielorz
Senior PR manager, Opera
julia.szyndzielorz@opera.com

