AGF Management Limited Declares Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited declared a dividend of $0.08 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 10, 2020.



ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, private alternatives and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $36 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

