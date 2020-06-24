Cloudian HyperStore Obtains Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) Security Certification

FIPS 140-2 Validation Reaffirms Cloudian’s Leadership in Providing Highly Secure Object Storage Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® object storage platform has been certified as a Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 1 solution, validating that its cryptographic components meet the most rigorous security requirements. FIPS has been adopted as the de facto security standard by governments and regulated industries around the world, including the healthcare, financial and legal services sectors. HyperStore is the only independent object storage platform in the industry that has obtained both FIPS and Common Criteria (CC) security certifications (CC is an internationally recognized standard for evaluating IT security products).



“Governments, businesses and other organizations face greater IT security threats than ever before, and as reflected in the news, those threats are growing by the day,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “The FIPS certification is the latest demonstration of Cloudian’s commitment to providing the most secure object storage platform on the market. We’re also helping customers meet the threats that arise elsewhere in their environment, most notably by enabling quick recovery of an uninfected copy of their data in the event of a ransomware attack.”

FIPS PUB 140-2 is a U.S. government computer security standard that is used to approve cryptographic modules and is published by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST). Vendors can only earn a FIPS 140-2 certification after their software has undergone extensive testing and been independently validated by one of 13 NIST-specified laboratories. Many governments and industries require that vendor technology be FIPS certified. For example, Section 5131 of the Information Technology Management Reform Act of 1996 mandated the use of FIPS-validated products by all U.S. federal agencies.

The FIPS 140-2 Level 1 validation follows HyperStore’s Common Criteria EAL2 designation last year and more recent SEC Rule 17a-4(f) certification. The latter affirms that HyperStore “retains records requiring time-based retention in compliance with the recording and non-rewritable, non-erasable storage of electronic records.”

