NetNumber Expands Industry Recognized Signaling Firewall to Protect SIP Connections

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber today announced comprehensive SIP security enhancements to its award-winning multi-protocol signaling firewall. This follows growing concerns about the protection of SIP connections and expected growth of SIP traffic by 25% over the next several years.

NetNumber introduced the industry’s first signaling firewall on its carrier-grade TITAN Platform in 2015 to protect SS7 connections. Soon thereafter, the Diameter Firewall was introduced as an integrated product on TITAN. The NetNumber multi-protocol Signaling Firewall has been recognized for excellence several times including recently by the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the SDN / NFV Security category and the Network Transformation Award for “Best Network Security Solution” at the 2019 SDN NFV World Congress. The extension of the NetNumber SIP Signaling Firewall provides now an industry unique intergenerational (2G-3G-4G-5G) signaling security solution for all operators.

“NetNumber has been at the forefront of developing signaling security solutions that enable telecom operators to protect the data of their customers,” explained Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. “Given our participation in the GSMA working groups, we take very seriously the trust our customers have placed in us. As threats have become increasingly sophisticated, the costs to operators in terms of revenue, impact to reputation, and possible fines have also increased. In 2015, signaling firewalls were considered innovative and today they have become an essential asset of an operator’s overall security strategy. We continue to innovate security and fraud solutions that enable operators to swiftly and efficiently respond to the changing threat landscape.”

The security of the telecom operator’s signaling network is constantly on the lookout for new risks that may appear, including a new wave of vulnerabilities with mobile roaming via SS7/Diameter and security and fraud issues using SIP interconnections. With up to 20-30 billion network connected devices, applications and sensors predicted this year, the Internet of Things (IoT) represents a critical challenge for operators in terms of signaling and security. Consequently, telecom operators need a new, highly secure signaling architecture protected by a robust multi-protocol signaling firewall. The new expansion of the NetNumber Signaling Firewall with its advanced SIP inspection capabilities fully aligns with the guidelines in the new GSMA standards FS.38 “SIP network security” and FS.39 “5G Fraud Risks Guide.”

As is native with our intergenerational platform and all domain applications, the NetNumber Signaling Firewall can be combined seamlessly with other network functionality such as STP, DSC, HLR, HSS and ENUM and more. With TITAN, telecom operators have an unprecedented level of multi-protocol signaling protection, flexibility and operational uniformity in a platform that can reduce OPEX and CAPEX costs and improve efficiency.

A comprehensive monitoring function completes the NetNumber multi-protocol Signaling Firewall to offload data to external systems for analytics, reporting, statistics and other auxiliary functions used by telecom operators to build complete, next-generation signaling protection capabilities in today’s complex and geo-dispersed networks.

Learn more about NetNumber solutions at www.netnumber.com

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platform. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

