Ragnarok Origin Official Launch in Korea on July 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company will release Ragnarok Origin, a new MMORPG mobile game, in Korea on July 7, 2020.

The game qualities and results shown in the two closed beta tests were enough to indicate the possibility of success. The users who participated in the first and second CBT and FGT responded with positive feedbacks and the game was received supportive reviews on its quality.

Ragnarok Origin is currently on pre-registration which provides variable reward events to the users.

[Official Gravity Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr/kr

[Pre-Registration Website] https://ragnarokorigin.gnjoy.com/PreJoin

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Minji Oh
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

