Angolan President congratulates Luxembourg

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 24 - President João Lourenço congratulated Duke Henri and the people of Luxembourg last Tuesday on the celebration of another anniversary of the National Festival of this Grand Duchy, which is celebrated on June 23rd.,

In a message of congratulations, the Angolan Head of State wishes prosperity and happiness to Luxembourg.

João Lourenço also expresses the will to continue working to strengthen and raise the levels of relations betwen the two countries in areas of common interest.