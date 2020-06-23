Governor seeks nominations for 2020 Main Street ND Awards

BISMARCK, N.D. – Nominations for the 2020 Governor’s Main Street ND Awards, a program of North Dakota’s Main Street Initiative (MSI), are being accepted through Aug. 14, 2020. Awards will be presented at the Main Street ND Summit on October 6 and 7 in Bismarck. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MSI team developed a hybrid summit that will provide virtual and in-person options for those wishing to attend. “This year’s awards will highlight those who have adopted the principles of the Main Street Initiative to build healthy, vibrant and resilient communities, which are more important than ever amid the unparalleled challenges our state has faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We want to recognize those who showed innovation and ambition to capitalize on their community’s strengths to build a better, safer and healthier future.” The Main Street ND Awards are a collaborative effort of the Office of Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce. A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluate entries to determine final awards. This year’s award categories include:This award recognizes communities focused on preserving and protecting the historical assets of their towns. By honoring historical buildings and structures, spaces and other assets, North Dakota’s communities connect generations of residents and inspire community pride.This award recognizes communities or groups that have contributed to their vibrancy by activating shared public space, promoting and celebrating the arts and culture, and/or hosting community events that engage residents and visitors. Local art and culture, events and our shared spaces make our communities unique and are essential parts of attracting and retaining a talented workforce.This award recognizes a community that has made sound planning decisions by investing in spaces with existing infrastructure, such as a vacant lot (infill) or dilapidated building. Nominated projects should infuse existing infrastructure with new and innovative ideas to ensure the most efficient use of public resources.This award recognizes excellence in one of two areas: (1) efforts to attract or retain workforce OR (2) working with local youth to promote workforce development opportunities in your community. Excellence in workforce attraction and retention can be demonstrated through the implementation of a strategy encouraging people to move to and stay in the community. Excellence in workforce development can be demonstrated through efforts to engage students in leadership development or workforce exploration in local industries.

Main Street Excellence Award – This award recognizes communities whose efforts embody all three pillars of the Main Street Initiative: Smart, Efficient Infrastructure; 21st Century Workforce; and Healthy, Vibrant Communities.

Innovations in Community Resilience Award – This award recognizes communities or organizations that have contributed to community resiliency by finding innovative ways to strengthen community connections, support local businesses or build local morale.

The community must have initiated a project that clearly seeks to support the local economy and strengthen community ties or otherwise promote local resiliency.

For additional details on how to apply, visit: www.nd.gov/living-nd/main-street-nd/main-street-awards

