Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 23, 2020

SC Agriculture Commissioner and EPA Regional Administrator Sign Agreement

YORK, SOUTH CAROLINA – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker and South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers have signed a first-time Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish collaborative efforts and strengthen relationships between agencies.

“[This] MOU with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture formalizes our commitment to the partnership between our organizations to help address important agricultural-environmental issues within the state,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker at the June 17 signing ceremony. “EPA is proud to work alongside the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and advance solutions to today’s pressing agricultural challenges.”

“This historic agreement between EPA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture is an acknowledgment of what farmers have known for a long time: When it comes to protecting the environment, agriculture is part of the solution,” said South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers. “We’re thrilled to have a positive foundation for future collaboration with EPA.”

The Memorandum of Understanding between EPA and SCDA includes communication/coordination; education and outreach; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities. Highlights include:

Hosting agriculture roundtables and/or educational farm tours to foster a dialogue between EPA and the agricultural community on the successes, challenges, and opportunities to work together to achieve well-managed, productive farms and a clean environment.

Participating in agricultural events such as state fairs, farm shows, and technical field days to expand open discussion between EPA and the agricultural community.

Recognizing farmers for their environmental stewardship and conservation efforts that contribute to efficient farms, healthy soils, and clean water.

SC Agriculture Commissioner and EPA Regional Administrator Sign Agreement [pdf]