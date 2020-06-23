Online Video Courses for SIE and Series 7
Online video courses for SIE Exams and Series 7 Exams with some added advice for studying at home
Online video courses can hugely improve your ability to focus when studying at home. With set modules and professionally created content, online video courses offer a different dimension to studying. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Video Courses
— PET
Professional Exam Tutoring LLC has just launched a series of online video courses. Using online video courses can hugely improve your ability to focus when studying at home. With set modules and professionally created content, online video courses offer a different dimension to studying.
This is why Professional Exam Tutoring has created an excellent range of courses specifically aimed at the SIE Exam and Series 7 Exam. The content is engaging and in-depth leading to a new and better understanding of the subjects.
Check out the sample content from a course in the video embedded at the bottom and be sure to visit www.professionalexamtutoring.com for more details and advice.
Focus when studying at home
In terms of actual study methods, you have probably got your own method or been advised before. However, the difficult part can often be keeping your focus. The large majority of our tutoring students have a very hard time studying without structure. During the current pandemic situation, working from home removes a layer of structure making it more difficult than ever to stay focused. Rather than clearly separating your home and work life, the two may bleed into each other.
To help separate your work from home, a hand written schedule is often an important choice. Mapping out what you plan to do each hour of the day can help. Avoid creating a schedule on your computer, or anything in ink to keep flexible. If your workload is a little lighter than when you’re in the office, then work in hours to study during the day (assuming that’s okay with your boss). If not, create a schedule that lines up with a regular work day.
Studying at Home
Studying during a pandemic can make it hard enough to focus, and studying at home may make it even harder (okay, maybe not that bad, but still difficult). Most people find a million ways to distract themselves from studying. Doing laundry, getting a snack, eating that snack, YouTube, Instagram, and the list goes on.
Try to find a nice quiet corner in your home, and communicate with your family, spouse, or kids that you need a certain period of time every day that is absolutely “your time” – outside of emergencies of course! Work it into your schedule. It should resemble the time you would have otherwise used to study – so hopefully your family is already used to it.
Set a Timer, and Tell Others
To ensure ultimate self-discipline try these two things: 1) Set a time, and; 2) Tell someone else when you are starting and stopping. The time will add a sense of urgency to your studying, while sharing your plan with a friend (and your exact study schedule) will add the social pressure and/or accountability you might need to stick to that schedule. There are few better tricks to force yourself into something that you know you have to do, but would rather not do.
Studying during a pandemic, and in normal times, requires focus and discipline. To assist you with this, PET offers a range of online courses to keep you on track. Check the sample in the video below.
Jim Moore
Professional Exam Tutoring
+1 (646) 797-3028
email us here