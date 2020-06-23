AeroGrow Reports Record FY 2020 Results and Announces Significant Developments

Q4 Sales up 29% to $11.8M; Full Year Sales up 14% to $39.2M

Q4 Operating Profit of $1,226K; Full Year Operating Profit of $308K

Significant Sales Surge Due to COVID-19 with 3X + Sales Impact Expected in Q1, FY 2021

“Grow Anything” Cabinet Initiative Planned to Launch in Q2

Stifel Engaged as a Financial Advisor in Reviewing Strategic Alternatives Intended to Maximize Shareholder Value

BOULDER, Colo., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroGrow International, Inc. (OTCQB: AERO) ("AeroGrow" or the "Company"), the manufacturer and distributor of AeroGardens - the world's leading family of In-Home Garden Systems™ – announced today its results for the 4th Quarter and fiscal year (FY) ended March 31, 2020.

For the 4th Quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded net revenue of $11.8 million, an increase of 29% over the same period in the prior year. Income from Operations was $1,226K, up from $524K in the prior year. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded total revenue of $39.2 million, an increase of 14% over the prior year. Income from Operations for the full year period was $308K, up from $6K in the prior year.

“I am very pleased with our Q4 and FY 2020 results, both of which posted record sales and profitability,” said President and CEO J. Michael Wolfe. “All three of our distribution channels – Amazon, Direct-to-Consumer and Retail – performed very well during the 4th quarter, continuing their strong performance from the Holiday season. In addition, we continued to gain momentum on all of our key metrics, with our marketing efficiencies, gross margin and overall profitability making notable gains.

“Over the past several months the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and positive impact on our business that will further accelerate our sales in Q1 of FY 2021 – with sales in the quarter tracking to more than 3X over the prior year. Traffic on our web site and our product rankings on Amazon.com began spiking in mid-to-late March as consumers with an increased interest in at-home meal preparation began looking for access to fresh, safe food sources...and the AeroGarden certainly meets these needs. However, relatively few of these sales were recognized in March due to temporary product backorders and shipping backlogs. We have expanded our supply chain and steadily improved our order fill rates during Q1, and by early July we expect to be consistently in stock to support what we anticipate will be continued strong demand across our entire product line.

“I also want to update you on the Grow Anything Appliance. This initiative, which features a fully automated and self-contained indoor gardening system, will be marketed under the name “Bloom by Botanicare.” As we’ve previously disclosed, our research indicates this is a substantial and under-served market – a market we’ve sized at well over a billion dollars world-wide. Our product testing is on track, we have placed our first manufacturing orders and we expect to launch during our 2nd quarter.

“I think the overall state of the business as we begin FY 2021 is at an all-time high. Not only are our sales, profitability and other key metrics all on a significant upward trend, our balance sheet has never been stronger with $10.3 million in cash on hand and $3.8 million in receivables as of 6/15/20 while carrying little debt. As disruptive as the COVID-19 pandemic has been across the world, it appears to have had a profound positive impact on consumers’ interest in the AeroGarden. While the awareness of the AeroGarden in the minds of consumers has been steadily increasing over the past several quarters, we believe that the pandemic has further increased this awareness and may be moving our products from being considered somewhat discretionary to being more of a consumer staple.

“I look forward to updating you on our progress on these many fronts.”

The Company is also announcing that the Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee consisting of the Independent Directors and this committee is conducting a broad review of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. We have engaged Stifel to serve as our exclusive financial advisor to assist in this process.

The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives and does not expect to comment further or update the market with any additional information on this matter unless and until the Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure necessary or appropriate. There is no certainty that the review of strategic alternatives will result in the Company pursuing a particular transaction or completing any such transaction.

AEROGROW INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,046 $ 1,741 Restricted cash 15 15 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $376 and $89 at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3,422 4,921 Other receivables 257 207 Inventory, net 4,788 8,440 Prepaid expenses and other 1,392 490 Total current assets 18,920 15,814 Property and equipment and intangible assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,467 and

$4,828 at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,229 1,006 Operating lease right of use asset 1,229 - Deposits 669 39 Total assets $ 22,047 $ 16,859 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,332 $ 1,508 Accounts payable related party 2,396 1,102 Accrued expenses 2,308 1,437 Customer deposits - - Finance lease liability 29 72 Operating lease liability 58 - Debt associated with sale of intellectual property-current portion 17 25 Total current liabilities 7,140 4,144 Long term liabilities Operating lease liability 1,201 - Notes payable related party 900 - Other liability 297 263 Total liabilities 9,538 4,407 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 34,328,036 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 2019 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 140,817 140,817 Accumulated deficit (128,342 ) (128,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,509 12,452 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 22,047 $ 16,859

AEROGROW INTERNATIONAL, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenue $ 39,214 $ 34,366 Cost of revenue 25,185 22,395 Gross profit 14,029 11,971 Operating expenses Research and development 877 590 Sales and marketing 8,852 8,462 General and administrative 3,992 2,913 Total operating expenses 13,721 11,965 Income from operations 308 6 Other income (expense), net Interest expense – related party (232 ) (301 ) Other (expense) income, net (19 ) 4 Total other (expense), net (251 ) (297 ) Net income (loss) $ 57 $ (291 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding, basic 34,328 34,328 Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding, diluted 34,328 34,328

