Middlesex / DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A302578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION:Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME:06/23/2020 0900 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION:DUI#2

ACCUSED:Alaric Owen

AGE:67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Plainfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of an unresponsive male behind the wheel of a 1998 red Chevrolet Truck on VT RT 14 in Woodbury.

Upon locating the vehicle, the operator was identified as Alaric Owen of Plainfield, VT. Subsequent investigation determined Owen had been operating

the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Owen was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for suspicion of DUI. Owen was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI#2.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2020 0930 hrs

COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.