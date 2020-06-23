Middlesex / DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION:Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:06/23/2020 0900 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14 Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION:DUI#2
ACCUSED:Alaric Owen
AGE:67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of an unresponsive male behind the wheel of a 1998 red Chevrolet Truck on VT RT 14 in Woodbury.
Upon locating the vehicle, the operator was identified as Alaric Owen of Plainfield, VT. Subsequent investigation determined Owen had been operating
the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Owen was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for suspicion of DUI. Owen was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI#2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/06/2020 0930 hrs
COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION:Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.