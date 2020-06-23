When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

In cooperation with Fresh Express Inc., and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI has removed Little Salad Bar Garden Salad from select stores as a precautionary measure due to possible Cyclospora infection.

The recall affects all product codes of ALDI Little Salad Bar Garden Salads with use-by dates of May 16 to July 04 and distributed in the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin between May 1 and June 19.

If customers have the affected Little Salad Bar Garden Salad, they should discard it immediately.

Customers with additional questions can contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 Monday - Friday during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause.

