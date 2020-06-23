The Experts at MPE Discuss How the Right Process Equipment Can Improve Product Yield

MPE, a Chicago-based provider of advanced processing equipment, discusses the benefits of utilizing quality particle size reduction equipment to improve yields.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of the products that American consumers utilize every single day have passed through particle size reduction equipment at some point. These industrial machines are designed to “grind” down ingredients, chemicals, or even minerals to the ideal particle size distribution for their applications, and they do so with predictable consistency. In fact, a consistent grind can significantly improve product yield, thereby reducing waste and improving profitability. MPE provides numerous high-precision industrial particle size reduction equipment options for use in the food, chemical, and mineral industries.

When companies manufacture foods, health and beauty products, or even powdered minerals, it is important that they provide the end user with a consistent quality experience. For example, every box of cereal should have the same taste and texture, and every piece within that box should be consistent, as well. Failure to provide that consistency can lead to consumer disappointment and have a negative impact on a brand. Particle size is one of the most important factors to consider when it comes to consistency and texture, and MPE’s equipment has been carefully designed and manufactured to provide a consistent particle size time and time again – all while conforming to strict FDA regulations.

The industrial particle size reduction equipment includes both roller and disc-style grinders. These options provide incredible flexibility at a great value, no matter the size of the operation or its unique needs. For example, Modern Process Equipment provides entry-level particle size reduction equipment for smaller operations that deliver predictable results and unsurpassed quality at a great value, but they also provide much larger and more flexible options for larger operations interested in state-of-the-art automation. This equipment can produce capacities ranging from 200 to 20,000 pounds (or 90 to 9,000 kilograms) per hour consistently, and it has been lab-tested to ensure optimal performance in almost every imaginable application.

MPE’s industrial roller-style particle size reduction equipment is designed to gently shear particles between sets of specially corrugated rolls that, while rotating at high speeds, are operating at high precision tolerances. The type and size of corrugations are determined during the evaluation of the end user product in the MPE testing lab. The high degree of precision in both the design design and manufacturing of the equipment results in tolerances of less than 0.001” (25 micron). The end result is a low temperature product with a narrow particle size distribution and with minimal waste. Crushing creates a great deal of friction, and friction causes heat, which can be detrimental to the quality of the end product – especially food products. Shearing products between rolls not only minimizes temperature spikes but also consumes less power and saves companies a great deal of money.

About MPE: Modern Process Equipment, or MPE, designs, manufactures, and sells a wide variety of process equipment for use in numerous industries. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and was founded in 1957 with a goal of improving manufacturing processes by designing equipment that can improve product yields, maintain the integrity of individual ingredients, and move products through facilities. Their offerings include grinders, particle size reduction equipment, conveyors, and total systems solutions including automation technology and more.