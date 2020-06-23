Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Globex Mining Enterprises Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees, listed in its 2020 management proxy circular, were re-elected as directors at Globex’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2020 in Rouyn-Noranda.

A total of 15,556,454 votes were cast.

At the meeting, the following individuals were re-elected as directors of Globex, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes for Votes Withheld
Jack Stoch......................... 15,546,454 10,000
Dianne Stoch.................... 15,546,454 10,000
Chris Bryan....................... 13,817,454 1,739,000
Ian Atkinson...................... 11,077,454 4,479,000
Johannes H C van Hoof.... 15,546,454 10,000

Director biographies are available in the Management section of Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com.

At the meeting, Globex’s shareholders also appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Globex’s auditor.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

We Seek Safe Harbour.  Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
  CUSIP Number  379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada  J9X 2J1		  

Tel.:  819.797.5242
Fax:  819.797.1470
 info@globexmining.com
 www.globexmining.com

Primary Logo

