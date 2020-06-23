Inter-ministerial Commission approves public institutes reform

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 23 - The Inter-ministerial Commission for the Reform of the Public Institutes Tuesday in Luanda adopted the report on the reform and restructuring of the Angolan Public Institutes. ,

This was during its first ordinary session chaired by President João Lourenço.

According to note issued at the end of the session, the report is a document based on the work done by various ministerial departments, containing proposals for the transformation, merger and extinction of various public institutes.

The note that reached Angop says the purpose is to rationalise the administrative structures and avoid overlapping of public services, seeking to secure gains in organisational efficiency and operational efficacy.

Seeking to improve the quality of the public expenditure, the Inter-ministerial Commission also approved a study on the reform of the procedure for the grant of the Public Stability Status.

The session also approved a Memorandum that outlines the axes guiding the drafting of the Project for Simplification of Public Administrative Procedures. The instrument aims to remove administrative constraints to private initiatives and resolve levels of intervention in the chain of decision-making in relation to issues that directly affect the life of the citizen.

Another objective of the document is to dematerialise the acts and procedures in the relationship between the administration and the private, as well as the integration of interdependent public services.

According to the note, the meeting also analysed, for later Council of Ministers analysis, a preliminary draft Presidential Decree that approves the guidelines for simplifying public administration procedures.

The aforementioned diploma determines the lines that should guide the reform of the acts, services and procedures of the various public bodies and services, suppressing excessive formalities and requirements, to allow greater speed in the response of public services to requests from individuals.

The final report on the Reform of the Higher Education Studies Approval Procedure was also approved, which presents a proposal to change the current procedure in use at the National Institute for Assessment, Accreditation and Recognition of Higher Education Studies (INAAREES).

It indicates that this process has caused several constraints to senior management in obtaining the respective approval, for the progressive use of a technological document management system that allows greater speed in the processing and decision of requests submitted to that institution.

Among the documents approved at the first ordinary session of the Inter-ministerial Commission for State Reform, there is also the Memorandum on the Reform and Simplification of the Issuance of the Criminal Record Certificate.

The document sets out the measures for the implementation of a system for sharing information on the criminal record of citizens between public agencies and services.

With this mechanism, the Government intends to relieve the citizen of the obligation to physically present the Criminal Record Certificate, in order to deal with matters of interest to the administration, thus reducing the agglomerations observed in the places of service to the public.

Finally, the Commission approved the final report of the project for the Reform of the Terminal and Urban Management System, which aims to put an end to the overlapping of administrative structures that at municipal level are dedicated to tasks related to the management of the territory, outside the board of directors or superintendence of local government bodies.