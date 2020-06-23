Justin Gimelstob Proudly Announces Scholarship Program Recipients
15 scholarships awarded to Student Athletes through the Justin Gimelstob Scholarship ProgramLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Gimelstob is proud to announce that his scholarship program has awarded $20,000 to a total of 15 high school and college athletes to help further their education. Originally poised to benefit three students, Gimelstob chose to award 15 scholarships due to an overwhelming response from qualified and compelling applicants.
Gimelstob, a retired tennis professional and currently a sports business executive, was touched and overwhelmed by the response after receiving more than 250 applications for his inaugural Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Program. Having been a student athlete himself, Gimelstob fully understands the challenges that they face in balancing their athletic and academic goals. This initiative is a way for Gimelstob to support their endeavors.
“I reviewed each application myself and found so many worthy and compelling stories from youth who candidly and bravely shared their athletic and academic goals,” said Gimelstob. “I was so inspired by what I read that it was difficult for me to limit the number of recipients to just three. This is just year one, but I look forward to continuing this program for years to come.”
Mr. Gimelstob awarded a total of 15 scholarships.
First place recipient; Quinton Sneed, (Bridgeport, CT, basketball) was awarded a $5,000 scholarship.
Second place recipient; Garrett Jensen, (Brentwood, CA, baseball) was awarded a scholarship of $2,500.
Additional recipients; Benjamin Horgan, (Wilmington, DE, soccer) Quin Tucker, (Hamburg, AR, football) Frankie Trella, (Eden Prairie, MN, tennis) Lauren McConnell, (Portgage, IN, softball) Kiley Hoge, (Omaha, NE, soccer) Drew Brown, (Cincinnati, Ohio, rowing) Ashlea Haag, (Sheboygan Falls, WI, soccer) Jerika Moore, (Canon City, CO, basketball/softball), Amy Annaloro (Coos Bay, OR), Emma Patterson, (Amarillo, Texas/basketball,softball) Alyssa Keller, (Winter Garden, FL, volleyball) and Christian Settles, (Claremont, CA, tennis) were each awarded scholarships of $1,000. Terrance Wair (Fort Worth,TX, football) was awarded a $500 scholarship.
“In addition to being a student athlete myself, the idea for the scholarship was born out of my desire to honor my late father, Barry Gimelstob, a former New Jersey high school basketball coach who had a lifelong and heartfelt passion for helping children through sports and academics. I want to thank all the applicants for their participation and look forward to watching their bright futures unfold,” said Gimelstob.
For more information, visit https://scholarship.justingimelstobfund.org
About Justin Gimelstob
Justin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player born and raised in New Jersey who currently lives in Brentwood, California. Gimelstob enrolled at UCLA in 1995 on a tennis scholarship, where he became the #1 singles and doubles player in the country, won a National Championship in doubles, and maintained the highest-Grade Point Average of any student athlete. He turned pro in 1996 and played 12 years on the ATP Tour, achieving a career high singles ranking of #63 and a career high doubles ranking of #17. Gimelstob also won 15 doubles titles, including the 1998 Australian Open and French Open partnering Venus Williams. He also proudly represented the USA in Davis Cup competition on multiple occasions.
Gimelstob started the Justin Gimelstob Children’s Fund in 1998 and has raised over $1,000,000 for his local pediatric cancer hospital in New Jersey and other child-related charities. Earlier this year, he received the Humanitarian of the Year award from the Hope for Children Research Foundation.
In 2005, Gimelstob was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame and in 2006 the MetroWest Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in New Jersey. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of his high school, Newark Academy. Gimelstob retired from professional tennis in the Fall of 2007 and quickly transitioned to a career in broadcasting and sports business. Most recently, he was named President of FBR Group, a leading insurance, estate planning, and financial services company.
Justin Gimelstob
Justin Gimelstob Scholarship Committee
