TEN® Alkaline Spring Water in Aluminum Cans to Be Carried By National Distributors United Natural Foods and Kehe

BOCA RATON, Fla. , June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN® Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, has announced the distribution expansion of their new 12-ounce sustainable aluminum cans with national partners United Natural Foods (UNFI) and KEHE Group. The new aluminum packaging was introduced as a part of efforts to reduce plastic waste in 2020 and beyond.



The company is launching the new aluminum can in a convenient 8-pack carton at a highly competitive price point. The new, innovative packaging represents a totally unique offering for both UNFI and Kehe, since neither distributor currently offers a non-flavored, still water in an aluminum can. In addition to the multi-pack, the item can also be sold in single serve cans inside beverage coolers.

“TEN® Alkaline Spring Water in our new aluminum can offers the same pure, refreshing 10pH hydration coupled with unique sustainable packaging for both our loyal TEN fanbase and new customers to enjoy,” said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. “With national distribution through UNFI and Kehe, our long-standing retail partners throughout the natural channel will now be able to offer this one-of-a-kind product to their environmentally-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to single-use plastics.”

TEN® Water’s latest product also represents a new, lower price point for aluminum-packaged water. Compared to other water brands being sold in aluminum bottles with screw top caps, TEN® Water in cans retails at approximately 50% LESS in terms of cost-per-ounce. This translates to a much lower price on the shelf and significant cost savings to the beverage consumer.

TEN® Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquafers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

TEN® Water is currently sold at thousands of grocery stores in the United States and the Caribbean including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. Visit www.tenspringwater.com for more information.

Contact:

George Sandrini

Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341

Email: george@tenspringwater.com

