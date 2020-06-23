Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Change in Location for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- Berlin, Maryland, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- To comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Maryland public health officials, please be advised that the location for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. has been changed to:



Holiday Inn Oceanfront Conference Center

6600 Coastal Highway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Please note that only the location has changed . The meeting date and time of Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m., local time, has not changed. Stockholders are encouraged to wear a face mask upon entering the hotel, but may remove your face mask, at your discretion, upon entering the meeting room.

Raymond M. Thompson

410-641-1700