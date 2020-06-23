Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,430 in the last 365 days.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Change in Location for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- Berlin, Maryland, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- To comply with social distancing recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Maryland public health officials, please be advised that the location for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. has been changed to:

Holiday Inn Oceanfront Conference Center
6600 Coastal Highway
Ocean City, MD 21842

Please note that only the location has changed.  The meeting date and time of Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m., local time, has not changed.  Stockholders are encouraged to wear a face mask upon entering the hotel, but may remove your face mask, at your discretion, upon entering the meeting room.

Raymond M. Thompson
410-641-1700

Primary Logo

You just read:

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Change in Location for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.