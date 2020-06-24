Consumers turn to immunity supplements during COVID-19
The Clean Label Enthusiasts® research community at InsightsNow reveals demand for immunity supplements and functional ingredients during the continuing pandemic
COVID-19 is new and we don't know of anything that help us build an immunity to it. However, building your immunity through a supplement or a functional ingredient can't hurt your chances.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research firm, has released a new wave of research focusing on consumer perceptions and behavior regarding supplements and functional ingredients in today’s world. The study, "COVID-19 Tracker on Clean Living Behavior," delves into insights from their proprietary, trend-identifying Clean Label Enthusiasts® (CLE) consumer research community.
— Clean Label Enthusiast consumer
Study participants shared beliefs that supplements and functional ingredients are important for strengthening their immune systems against COVID-19. The research showed that consumers are looking for trusted sources for information about which products will help boost immunity.
According to a CLE from the recent study: "If the [supplement] information is backed by scientific research and data, I am much more likely to trust the information I am receiving. If the ingredients have been proven to show benefits, I am much more likely to try a supplement."
It was also found that all-natural and organic supplement claims are perceived as valuable by CLE. They express that these claims give them confidence they are only getting what is necessary, with no fillers, in the products they choose to purchase.
"I look for supplements that are organic and do not have ingredients that aren’t necessary, such as additives and dyes. If someone I know and trust recommends a brand that I’ve never heard of, I will research it to make sure it only contains ingredients I’m aware of," says a CLE.
Some key findings from the study:
-Forty-two percent of CLE believe supplements or functional ingredients will strengthen their immunity, 48% think they might help, while only 10% do not think they will help.
-Seventy-five percent of CLE said that supplements are somewhat or very important in strengthening their immunity against COVID-19.
-Thirty-nine percent of CLE said they look for supplement and functional ingredient information on Google, 24% look to friends and family, 22% to doctors and medical professionals.
-The responses show that supplements and functional ingredients offer hope of immunity even though there is no “proof” they improve immunity.
As one CLE states: "COVID-19 is new and we don't know of anything that help us build an immunity to it. However, building your immunity through a supplement or a functional ingredient can't hurt your chances."
Each week InsightsNow's Clean Label Enthusiast® community of primary shoppers reveals motivations for purchasing behaviors through an online shopping journal. The study gives insights into the swiftly changing landscape of clean-living behaviors during this time by tracking behavior pre-pandemic, current short-term shifts, and potential permanent changes. New study information is added on a regular basis to the InsightsNow COVID-19 Tracker on Clean Living Behavior.
To learn more about the study and enquire about upcoming research topics, reach out to InsightsNow at michelle.andre@insightsnow.com.
About InsightsNow
InsightsNow, an agile behavioral research firm, partners with clients across a wide array of industry verticals to grow marketing, branding and product development through custom, cutting-edge research technologies and innovative techniques. The company specializes in finding answers faster, improving speed-to and success-in market, and changing the way we all look at humans and human behavior. InsightsNow was named one of the most innovative market research firms in the world by Greenbook’s 2018 Grit Report. www.insightsnow.com
