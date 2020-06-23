Sierra Pacific Mortgage Names Industry Leader, Jeff Lochmandy as Vice President, Divisional Sales Director

/EIN News/ -- Folsom, CA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Mortgage, a national top 15 Wholesale Lender* and a tenured Independent Mortgage Company is excited to announce the hiring of Jeff Lochmandy as its Vice President, Divisional Sales Director for Third Party Originations. Lochmandy joins Sierra with over 30 years of diverse leadership experience in the mortgage industry.

Before joining Sierra, Lochmandy served as the Managing Director for HomePoint Financial and its predecessor organization, Stonegate Mortgage, for the last 7 years and was a contributor to exponential market share growth at both firms. Prior to those positions, he held significant Regional and National Sales Leadership roles at other top 20 firms. He will be based in Atlanta and report directly to Amy Mahar, EVP, Channel Head of Third Party Originations.

“I’m thrilled to have Jeff join Sierra and help lead our TPO growth efforts in the central and eastern US," said Mahar. "His role will be to drive our strategy and expansion into new markets and grow market share within our existing footprint."

Mr. Lochmandy's deep skill set in third-party origination aligns with the dynamics of Sierra Pacific during a time when the wholesale marketplace calls for insight and innovation. His successful track record in business development and sales leadership, as well as his achievements in driving productivity needed to fuel growth, makes him a significant asset to Sierra Pacific.

"I am energized by the opportunity to provide Sierra Pacific with both the know-how and momentum they're seeking to become dominant in the Wholesale Lending Channel," said Lochmandy. "The company is exceptionally positioned to achieve its goals, and I'm glad to be part of that."

Mr. Lochmandy earned his B.S. degree from Indiana University, is a graduate of the School of Mortgage Banking and also holds the prestigious Certified Mortgage Banker Designation (CMB) from the Mortgage Bankers Association, among his other achievements.

