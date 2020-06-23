Good Hemp Expands Territory to Reach 4,000 New Distribution Points

/EIN News/ -- CORNELIUS, NC, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets: GHMP) has expanded distribution of its Good Hemp 2oh!, Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp products into Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas through Sooner Distributors and R&K Snack Enterprises.



"As a strategic measure, we have hired two independent sales reps to cover these added distribution points. Combined, they have 17 years’ experience in supplying and building retail brands at big box retailers such as Walmart, Tractor Supply and Lowe's,” said Chris Chumas of Good Hemp. Chumas continued, “Our core focus is building brand strength throughout these territories via C Stores, liquor stores and specialty shops that will pave the way to launch Good Hemp products with a big box retailer as opportunity permits. Our preliminary tests in just 20 stores throughout this new territory resulted in sales just shy of one case a day per store. We are pleased with these results.”

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased from Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

About Good Hemp Products -

Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber. Available in six flavors and only 20 calories per bottle: Strawberry Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut Lime, Cucumbermint, Lemon Twist and Mango.

Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural flavors, organic caffeine, prebiotic fiber and hemp seed oil. Unlike other hemp-infused beverages that contain CBD, Fizz and Canna Hemp are made with hemp seed oil which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval).

Safe Harbor Statement -

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhemplivin.com

