Enavate Partner Services Named a Microsoft ISV Development Center
Enavate Partner Services helps Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) grow faster, keep up with customer demand and improve customer satisfaction.
Our goal is to develop a true partnership with ISVs, so that they can focus on running their businesses, growing market share and increasing their profitability.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate Partner Services, formerly known as Celenia, has been named a Microsoft ISV Development Center, which provides third-party technical enablement, business process development and management consulting services to help Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) grow faster, keep up with customer demand and improve customer satisfaction. ISV Development Centers help ISVs refine existing solutions or build new ones.
— Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate
The distinction recognizes Enavate Partner Services’s extensive experience, spending more than 2.5 million man hours over more than 18 years working with ISV partners across the globe to migrate, build and deploy solutions on Microsoft Dynamics (AX, NAV, GP, SL, CRM), Dynamics 365 (Finance & Operations, Business Central, Customer Engagement), Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Azure, as well as Customer Insights and AI. Enavate Partner Services also helps ISVs develop and execute a Go-to-Market strategy for their solutions.
Enavate Partner Services guides ISVs through the Microsoft ecosystem with Microsoft onboarding and publishing on AppSource, as well as providing go-to-market services and support for sales.
“ISVs must embrace digitally enhanced products, services and experiences to meet customers’ heightened expectations today,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate. “Our goal is to develop a true partnership with ISVs, so that they can focus on running their businesses, growing market share and increasing their profitability.”
Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President for AI and ISV Engagement at Microsoft, said: “The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today. Microsoft’s ISV Development Centers help ISV partners build technology and get to market to faster. ISV Development Centers provide a wide array of services and technology expertise that Microsoft Business Apps partners will find valuable.”
Enavate Partner Services provides the following support to ISVs:
• Solution builds: Product development and management, coding guidance/review, quality assurance, version control, and performance/regression testing
• Go-to-market: Microsoft onboarding, Microsoft AppSource publishing, coaching and capital support
• Selling: Lead generation, channel building, pre-sales support and Enavate-provided dedicated sales teams
• Services: Training and support, third-party integration, data migration, customization, deployment and configuration, customer implementations
Enavate Partner Services has also developed an industry-leading academic program to scale its expert resources and to help ISVs and Microsoft with building an ecosystem of skilled software developers in the next generation. The Enavate Academy trains 100+ team members each year, with a focus on strengthening Enavate’s capabilities to better support ISV partners in their growth.
About ENAVATE
ENAVATE is a Microsoft Gold Partner committed to working with customers and partners to deliver transformational solutions and services that positively impact their businesses. ENAVATE works with customers in North America and Europe to implement, upgrade and make the most of their Microsoft Dynamics software platforms; provides managed services; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Visit enavate.com to learn more.
Danielle Parks
Enavate
+1 720-523-0521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn