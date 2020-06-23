Nye & Company's online Estate Treasures auction, July 8th, will feature objects for fine and decorative arts enthusiasts

Pair of porcelain Buddhist temple lions, Chinese. Ink on paper Studies of Animals by Eugene Delacroix (French (1798-1863). George III inlaid Mahogany Linen Press, English, late 18th century. Oil on Canvas by Herbert Bayer (American, 1900-1985) titled Convolutions in Grey. Pair of North German bronze lions from the late 15th century.

The auction, at 10 am Eastern, will be headlined by a wonderfully rich, diverse and eclectic collection from the estates of Cornelia and Simon Michael Bessie.

We plan to deliver a seamless online experience and will strive to deliver accurate condition reports and images for all items. We’ll be closely monitoring our email account and bidding platforms.” — Andrew Holter