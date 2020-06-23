Federal and state regulatory agencies issue examiner guidance for assessing safety and soundness considering the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial institutions
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- National Credit Union Administration
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- State Financial Regulators
The four federal agencies in conjunction with the state bank and credit union regulators today issued examiner guidance to promote consistency and flexibility in the supervision and examination of financial institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. No action on the part of supervised institutions is required.
Stresses caused by the spread of COVID-19 have led to significant economic strain and adversely affected global financial markets. The interagency guidance instructs examiners to consider the unique, evolving, and potentially long-term nature of the issues confronting institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to exercise appropriate flexibility in their supervisory response.