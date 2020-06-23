ABT RECOGNIZED FOR COMMUTER BENEFITS INCENTIVES PROGRAM

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Commuter Connections’ 2020 Employer Recognition Award

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates has received the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) Commuter Connections’ 2020 Employer Recognition Award for its Commuter Benefits Program’s Incentives. The award recognizes Abt’s dedication to incentivizing alternate modes of transportation, flextime, and telework options for our 400 employees in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

“Our commitment to sustainability is in our DNA,” said Olga Faktorovich Allen, senior manager of Sustainability and Impact at Abt Associates, “and we’re proud to be recognized for our multi-level commuter and telework programs that not only minimize our environmental footprint but provide greater flexibility to our staff.“

Abt’s Commuter Benefits Program has helped saved approximately 47,627gallons of fuel and reduced about 1,047,807 miles traveled by employees in 2019. Committed to reducing the impact that its operations have on the environment, the company developed a commuter benefits plan with many options, and 46 percent of eligible staff participate. The program includes transit benefits, carpooling incentives, biking incentives, telecommuting, and compressed work weeks, among other features.

“Commuter Connections congratulates Abt Associates on their Commuter Benefits Program. By encouraging and incentivizing employees to leave their cars at home and use alternate means of transportation, alternative work schedules or teleworking, the program helps reduce traffic congestion and contributes to cleaner air,” says Nicholas Ramfos, Director, Commuter Connections. “We encourage other employers to explore using incentives like those offered by Abt as a model for commuter benefits programs of their own.”

