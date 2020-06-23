Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,434 in the last 365 days.

Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Valley’s President and CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23rd at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2020 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 866-354-0432 Conference Id: 2150739.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4qssb75 [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley’s website through Friday, August 28, 2020. 

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com

About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $39 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Michael Hagedorn, SEVP
  Chief Financial Officer 
  973-872-4885

Primary Logo

You just read:

Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.