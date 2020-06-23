The Healthier Texas Summit Shifts to a Free, Digital Experience Launching June 29 through October 29, 2020

Sandro Galea, MD, PhD, DrPH, to Deliver Keynote Address

The Healthier Texas Summit, the only conference of its kind bringing together cross-sector thought leaders and local health champions to unite for a healthier Texas, will be offered as a free, digital series in 2020.

A collaboration between It’s Time Texas and The University of Texas System, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the new Healthier Texas Summit Series will feature topics of importance to healthcare, education, business, government, nonprofit, and other professionals looking to deepen knowledge and engage best practices in community and population health.

Through weekly sessions, attendees will hear from experts on issues spanning social determinants of health, community health, cross-sector partnerships, health disparities, and health communication. Content for the series will also focus on community-level responses to COVID-19, including successful collaborations and novel approaches to addressing the social factors that influence health during a crisis.

“The events of the past several months will have a lasting effect on the way we live, think, and achieve health,” says It’s Time Texas CEO Amy McGeady. “Responding to the current crises and their aftermath, which have laid bare the persistent health disparities impacting our state, will require bold thinking and multi-sector collaboration. We are looking to amplify the voices of people, organizations, and communities rising to meet the challenge. By expanding to a virtual platform, we hope to spread the ideas, research, and models that will support successful community-level responses across Texas.”

Kicking off with a timely discussion on Health and Social Justice on June 29, 2020, the virtual series will culminate on October 29 with a keynote address by Sandro Galea, MD, PhD, DrPH, dean and Robert A. Knox Professor at Boston University School of Public Health. A physician, epidemiologist, and author, Dr. Galea has been listed as one of the most widely cited scholars in the social sciences and is a regular contributor to public media about the social causes of health, mental health, and the consequences of trauma.

In an effort to continue the spirit of collaboration advanced during previous Healthier Texas Summit events held in Austin, TX, the series will build in virtual networking opportunities, including virtual coffees, discussion groups, and a book club centered on Dr. Galea’s recent book, Well: What We Need to Talk About When We Talk About Health. Session formats will comprise moderated panel discussions, workshops, presentations, and keynotes.

Registration for the Healthier Texas Summit Series is now open, with Continuing Education Credits available for K-12 Educators, Human Resources Professionals, Community Health Workers, Community Health Educators, Social Workers, and Counselors. For more information, including sponsorship and speaking opportunities, visit healthiertexassummit.com.

About the Healthier Texas Summit

A collaboration between IT’S TIME TEXAS and The University of Texas System, the Healthier Texas Summit brings together thought leaders and health champions from all sectors to advance a shared vision: transforming health in Texas. Drawing more than 1,000 attendees from across the state, this impactful event offers informative sessions, interactive workshops, town hall conversations, and symposiums, with education credits available for numerous professions.

In order to rapidly improve the health of our great state, it is critical for Texas’ most dedicated and innovative leaders in community and population health be able to learn from each other, build relationships, and develop actionable goals with our shared vision in mind. We invite you to learn more at healthiertexassummit.com

About It’s Time Texas

It’s Time Texas is the statewide nonprofit empowering Texans to lead healthier lives and build healthier communities. Every day, we work alongside Texans committed to improving health within their homes, schools, workplaces, and communities. Our goal is a Texas where everyone – no matter where they live, their age, race, or income – has the resources, support, and opportunities to prioritize health and live their best life. Through programs and partnerships built to advance health on multiple fronts, we are shifting behaviors, practices, and policies to make health core to what it means to be a Texan. Together, we are igniting the movement for a healthier Texas. Join us at itstimetexas.org.

