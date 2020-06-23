PRGX Provides Framework for Transforming the Recovery Audit Industry

White paper and webinar describe how finance and audit professionals can implement a solution to prevent errors that result in overpayments and under-deductions

Today’s retail industry is quickly evolving to meet increasing and shifting consumer demand by expanding partnerships with suppliers to create more effective, and increasingly complex, promotional programs. While these programs help retailers better serve their consumers, they also add a new level of complexity to their businesses.

Using traditional recovery audits, retailers identify missed funding opportunities as deals or promotional contracts are not entered or tracked correctly. This results in funds being recovered much later, oftentimes taking months or years, or not at all.

PRGX’s latest white paper, “Reinventing Recovery Audit for Today’s Retail Environment,” addresses:

How more complex promotion models are spurring the need for organizations to reevaluate their recovery audit processes;

The role of data in creating a preventive audit solution that can identify and correct errors before they occur; and

What technology, processes and internal buy-in are needed to deploy core recovery audit capabilities upstream to prevent errors and deliver more value to retailers through improved gross margins, reduced administrative costs and less supplier abrasion.

In addition to the white paper, the company’s “Reinventing Recovery Audit for Today’s Retail Environment” webinar is also available for download. The webinar outlines how retailers can move from a contingency, fee-oriented recovery audit to an error prevention solution. With this approach, companies can identify leakage prior to payment and create a preventive recovery audit program.

“Across all transaction-heavy organizations, finance professionals rely on recovery audits as a time-tested strategy of ensuring suppliers adhere to their agreed upon terms and yield results,” said Mark Kilgore, Vice President of Client Services for PRGX. “The challenge many of these companies face is adopting a new mindset and shifting gears towards a more effective and sustainable approach to identify and prevent errors before they occur.”

The webinar, which was hosted on June 11, is available at https://www.prgx.com/resources/reinventing-recovery-audit-for-todays-retail-environment/ . The white paper is available for download at https://www.prgx.com/resources/reinventing-recovery-audit-for-todays-retail-environment-2/ .

