Richardson Electronics, Ltd. and DAPU Telecom Technology Sign Global Distribution Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a new distribution agreement with DAPU Telecom , a leader in frequency control and timing solution products. The agreement aligns with both companies’ commitment to providing the highest reliability and quality products into various applications including RF and microwave communications, industrial, wired and wireless transmission, radar and test equipment.



DAPU Telecom proudly offers a broad range of timing devices, including OCXO and TCXO, clock and timing modules, and ICs. Recent introductions include real time clock ICs, clock buffers, IEEE 1588v2 chipsets, PLL ICs, circulators, and isolators.

“We are excited to distribute DAPU Telecom’s exemplary product line, but it is their design capabilities and their range of 5G products that let us know DAPU Telecom was the right choice for our line card,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “They’ve combined the highest quality of production with the latest technologies, allowing for cost competitiveness.”

As a global company, Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair.

“Working with Richardson Electronics truly compliments our mission to provide leading technologies to our valued customers, now with Richardson Electronics exceptional worldwide support,” says Cindy Chan, CEO of DAPU. “We believe our future together to be beneficial for each customer we reach.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

About DAPU

DAPU Telecom is the world's leading supplier of mobile communication solutions and components, and the leader in time-frequency subdivision industry. DAPU Telecom provides the technology centering on Clock, Radio Frequency, Microwave and Sensor, from chip and module to the product overall solutions. The product portfolio includes: Full series of Clock products (High Stability Crystal Oscillator, Clock Module, Clock Board, Clock Device), IEEE1588 Clock Synchronization Chip and Device, Real-Time Clock, Clock Buffer, PLL Chips, Circulators, Isolators, etc., fully meeting customer's differentiated demands in many fields, such as global communication network, power, industrial control, private network, medical, automotive electronics, aerospace etc., and wined the high recognition and trust in the world. More information is available at: www.dptel.com