Summary

Company Announcement

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC dba Azar Nut Company of El Paso, TX is voluntarily recalling its 5-ounce packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels" because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled 5-ounce packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels" were distributed nationwide in retail 7-Eleven stores.

The product comes in a 5 ounce, printed plastic pouch and is marked with lot number YR20140 Best By May/19/2021 and JT20147 Best By May/26/2021 on the bottom front left of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this alert. The recall was initiated after discovering a peanut-containing product mixed with pretzels from a third-party supplier during the repackaging process of the "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels" which does not include peanuts in the declared allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an isolated incident whereby inclusion occurred during the sample inspection process.

Production of the "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels” has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce packages of "7-Select Yogurt Pretzels" with the above indicated lot numbers printed, are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-351-8178, M-F 8am – 5pm MT.