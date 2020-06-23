Ethiopia: Angola, US discuss Covid-19 impact

ANGOLA, June 23 - Addis-Ababa- Angolan Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) Francisco da Cruz, and the United States ambassador to the African Union Jessica Lapenn analysed Monday the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the world and mainly in Africa.,

Francisco da Cruz and Jessica discussed the African Union efforts to halt the pandemic, under the coordination of the Africa Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

They analysed mainly the AU effort focused on mobilising the international assistance to support the State Members in Covid-19 combat.

Attended by the Angola Defence Attaché, Carlos dos Santos, and the Military Advisor to the United States Embassy at the African Union, Kack Kruse, the meeting also approached the situation related to peace and security in Africa.

The interlocutors expressed concern that the social and economic problems caused by Covid-19 pandemic increase terrorism in the continent, thus endangering African Union's goals to silence the guns in Africa.

The African Union Summit held on February proposed by Angola Head of State João Lourenço, decided to organise an extraordinary summit to approach the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism, with a view to urgently taking the necessary measures to support countries facing the serious effects of terrorism.

On the occasion, the event requested the African Union Commission, which in coordination with the AU President, make necessary consultations to pave the way for the Extraordinary Assembly in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, or in another Member State.”

Francisco da Cruz, who is also Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, and the US diplomat also spoke of the issues related to bilateral interest.

They discussed the AU institutional reform process and on the elections of the new African Union Commission, scheduled for February 2021.

Under the requested by the US ambassador, the meeting follows another one held in November 2019, in which the Angola Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union assured that the Angolan Executive always supported the Peace and Security in Africa.

Angola presided the African Union Peace and Security Council in December 2019, whose the two-year term ended in March this year.