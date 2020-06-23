Parliament highlights technological modernisation of social communication

ANGOLA, June 23 - Luanda -National Assembly (AN) Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos Monday stressed the progress and achievements in the field of technological modernisation of the media, its expansion in the national territory and commitment the process of forming a free conscience. ,

This was at the opening of the “Training Seminar for MPs”, promoted by the Committee on Culture, Religious Affairs, Social Communication and Youth and Sports, (7th CTE).

The Parliament leader praised the pedagogical form assumed by Angolan Social Communication Regulatory Authority (ERCA) which stressed the need for Media professionals to assume their own ethics and deontology when exercising the art of communicating.

According to him, the challenges in this sense are enormous, taking into account the variety of communication vehicles, the facilities, the transmission speed and the contents.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos warned of the possibility of the misuse of such vehicles, by some people, taking advantage of the means offered by information technologies to tarnish others.

He said that the society has recorded, with abundance, episodes that put freedom of information and individual freedoms in confrontation, stressing that regulation was one of the solutions found by AN, with the approval of legal diplomas containing progressive solutions, among which the social protection of professionals.

“We are aware of the difficulties in implementing policy measures resulting from these legal diplomas, ensuring continuous work”, acknowledged the Speaker, adding that the country needs the combined and organised effort of all, bringing formal initiatives that generate jobs and income.

He stressed that for the country's economic independence, young people are called upon for youth entrepreneurship, where "startups" must emerge that will massify and democratise, even more, access to information and cultural training.

In turn, the journalist Ismael Mateus, when addressing the topic “Journalist ethics and deontology”, argued that it is essential that journalists deal with class self-regulation, to choose their paths and find the path of ethics.