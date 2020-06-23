Parkland Announces Closing of $400 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

/EIN News/ -- (All financial figures are approximate and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI), announced today the closing of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear interest at a rate of 6.00% per annum and were priced at par.

Parkland intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering along with cash on hand to redeem all of the outstanding: (i) $200 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes (the "5.50% Senior Notes") with a final maturity date of May 28, 2021; and (ii) $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior notes (the "6.00% Senior Notes") with a final maturity date of November 21, 2022.

Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 5.50% Senior Notes, Parkland has issued a notice of redemption dated June 16, 2020 to redeem all of the outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes. In addition, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 6.00% Senior Notes, Parkland has issued a notice of redemption to redeem all of the outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes, also dated June 16, 2020.

About Parkland Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

