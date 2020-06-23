Global Power Discrete and Modules Market to Reach $35.92 Billion by 2026: at 6.4% CAGR

Increase in demand of power electronics modules across various industry verticals, and growth in demand of electric vehicles drive the growth of the global power discrete and modules market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The production of power discrete and modules has been impacted badly during the months of coronavirus pandemic, owing to the halt in operational activities.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global power discrete and modules market generated $20.75 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $35.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand of power electronics modules across various industry verticals, increasing emphasis on power saving, and growth in demand of electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles drive the growth of the global power discrete and modules market. However, lack of availability of GaN material hinders the market growth. On the other hand, government initiatives in HVDC & smart grid along with technological advancements in power MOSFET create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The production of power discrete and modules has been impacted badly during the months of coronavirus pandemic, owing to the halt in operational activities in the electronic industry.

Moreover, its demand has been decreased due to the restrictions on manufacturing activities of electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicles, and others during the global lockdown.

In addition, the investors have locked the funding for the research and development activities in the electronic industry during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global power discrete and modules market based on product, type, technology, end user, and region.

Based on product, the power module segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the power discrete segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on technology, the GaN segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the SiC segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share , accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Semtech Corporation, and ROHM Semiconductors.

