Disposable Gloves Market in India to Reach $760 million by 2025 at 12.4% CAGR, Says AMR

Increased awareness and concern regarding safety and hygiene plays a major role in the growth of the India disposable gloves market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the India disposable gloves market was valued at $303 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $760 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for more than two-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

The growth of disposable gloves market in India is driven by growing awareness about hygiene, disease prevention, and safety among the Indian populace coupled with surge in the number of end users. Moreover, technological advancements in manufacturing gloves and unprecedented growth of the healthcare sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future. However, limitations in production capacity and toxic reactions associated with the use of certain gloves are expected to impede the market growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5126

Covid-19 scenario:

The economic crisis would not affect the industry much as the disposable gloves operations have not been stopped due to corona virus pandemic.

The supply, demand, and manufacturing of disposable gloves has not affected by lockdown as it comes under the category of essential goods.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the India disposable gloves market based on product, form.

Based on product, the market is classified into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The neoprene segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these gloves have wide usages in medical and non-medical industries. Neoprene gloves are ideally used in the field of agriculture, chemical, cleaning, oil & petrol refining, and cleaning & maintenance. These gloves are resistant to chemicals and more durable than the natural rubber gloves.

Based on the form of disposable gloves, the market is bifurcated into powdered disposable gloves and non-powdered disposable gloves. The powdered disposable gloves segment holds the highest revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as these gloves contain powder as a lubricant that makes them non-sticky and they are easily available at an affordable cost in the Indian market.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5126

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Ansell Limited, Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Gloveon), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Semperit AG Holding, Medline Industries, Inc., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., RFB Latex Limited, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Disposable Medical Masks Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Urology Disposable Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Respiratory Care Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com