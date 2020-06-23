Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretary DeVos Marks 48th Anniversary of Title IX

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos released the following statement to mark the 48th anniversary of Title IX becoming law:

"Nearly half a century ago, a bipartisan coalition in Congress and a Republican president worked together to enact Title IX to protect all students from discrimination on the basis of sex, because the law’s promise of equal access to education is not and should never be a partisan issue. Today, we are committed as ever to keeping that promise.

"Our new Title IX rule demonstrates that commitment to all students and their safety. It protects them by holding schools accountable for responding to incidents of sexual misconduct, and requires each institution to adopt fair, transparent, and reliable processes for addressing Title IX complaints. This rule empowers survivors of sexual harassment to ensure that schools take all allegations seriously, and we are proud of our work on this issue. We will continue to enforce Title IX and ensure that all students are protected from unlawful sex discrimination."

