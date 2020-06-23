Route 3029 Fulmer Road Resurfacing Project Third Detour Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will implement the third project detour beginning Monday, June 29, this detour will again be in place no longer than 21 days. This detour is for slide-repair operations on Truman Blvd. The work will be located between the intersection of Truman Blvd/Friedhoff Lane and Truman Blvd./Hornet Ave.

Beginning Monday, June 29th a new detour will be placed, that detour will notify thru traffic at the Route 3029 (Truman Blvd) / Frankstown Rd intersection that Truman Blvd is closed ½ mile ahead and that local traffic only should proceed. Traffic wanting to reach the Truman Blvd area that is North of the work zone will be detoured south onto Fulmer Rd and then onto Route 56 West towards Johnstown. From Route 56 West traffic will utilize Route 271 (Maple Avenue) to access the northern end of Truman Blvd. Conversely, traffic approaching this work zone from the north will be notified at the SR 271 /Truman Blvd. intersection that Truman Blvd is closed 1 ½ miles ahead and that local traffic only should proceed. Traffic wanting to reach the Truman Blvd / Frankstown Rd intersection will be detoured onto Route 271 South (Maple Avenue). From Route 271 traffic will utilize Route 56 EAST and the Walters Avenue off-ramp to access Fulmer Rd and toward the Fulmer Rd / Frankstown Rd intersection. This detour is 10.5 -miles and has a time limit of no longer than 21 days.

Overall work on this project includes mill and overlay of 3.7 miles of Route 3029 (Fulmer Road/Truman Boulevard/Bridge Street). Roadway, replacement of two pipes, slide repair, and signal, signage and guiderail upgrades will also take place. The project limits are from Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) to PA 271 in Richland and Conemaugh townships and Franklin Borough, Cambria County.

Work on this portion of the $2.3 million project is expected to be completed by November of 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101