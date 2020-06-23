EDRM Announces Pagefreezer as Newest Partner

EDRM Logo Pagefreezer

EDRM is thrilled to partner with Pagefreezer to offer education and expertise to address these data types to our global, virtual, remote community.” — Mary Mack, CEO, EDRM

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Pagefreezer, a leading provider of website, social media, and enterprise collaboration evidence collections and recordkeeping solutions as its newest partner.

E-discovery technology will play a central role in organizations as they strive to rebound from the current global crisis as more cohesive, more stable and more productive entities. Robust e-discovery technology, supported by expertise and services, helps organizations respond to litigation, compliance and investigation demands. In a new era of remote work at scale, organizations need to securely manage information, protect confidential and privileged access and collaborate effectively to be efficient and productive and adhere to the increasing complex demands of security and data privacy frameworks.

“Pagefreezer has been working with legal teams, e-discovery professionals and in-house counsels for the past 10 years to streamline the collection and processing of digital content. And over this decade, we’ve witnessed an exponential increase in unstructured data⁠ from social media accounts, website content and team collaboration messaging tools⁠—that legal teams have to contend with,” says Peter Callaghan, CRO for Pagefreezer. “That’s why we’re so excited to join forces with EDRM. It’s our mutual goal to help e-discovery professionals adopt methods and solutions that allow them to deal effectively with massive data volumes.”

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners like Pagefreezer are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their service and product offerings and enhance brand awareness to a global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“Dynamic websites, collaboration platforms and social posts are some of the most challenging data types to collect, review and produce,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “EDRM is thrilled to partner with Pagefreezer to offer education and expertise to address these data types to our global, virtual, remote community.”

This partnership allows Pagefreezer access to the EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries spanning six continents.

Learn more about Pagefreezer’s solutions on July 9 at 11am EDT on the global EDRM webinar channel with ““Collecting & Preserving Websites and Social Media — The DIY Way”. Register here.



About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

About Pagefreezer

Pagefreezer is a leading provider of website, social media, mobile text, and enterprise collaboration recordkeeping solutions to both the public and private sectors. Pagefreezer is a SaaS application that lets organizations of all sizes monitor data sources like websites and social media accounts and permanently preserve content in evidentiary quality. Archived data (including edited and delete content) can be replayed as if it’s live and is often used for litigation and regulatory compliance. Learn more about Pagefreezer at Pagefreezer.com.

