Global IP deskphones market will reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

IP Deskphones Market

Global IP deskphones market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7.9 billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “IP Deskphones Market – By Type (Video Desktop IP Phone and Common Desktop IP Phone) and Application (Office, Hotel, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global IP deskphones market in 2019 was approximately USD 7.1 billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 1% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7.9 billion by 2026.

Internet Protocol based phones are phones that uses variety of protocols for connecting and transmitting calls. The calls are transferred over Local Area Network, or internet, which helps in avoiding call connecting over public network. IP phones generally include desk phones, conference phones, cordless phones, etc. that are generally used in offices and hotels for communication purposes. IP phones use digital signals for transmitting signals from anywhere that can be transmitted using internet. Using IP deskphones eliminates the need for other rollover lines. IP deskphones enables unlimited rollover lines.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ip-deskphones-market-by-type-video-desktop-ip-1202

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

IP deskphones are wide adopted in corporate environments, mainly because of cost considerations and the advantages associated with IP technology over analog calling. In recent years, the number of offices all around the globe are increasing at a steady rate owing to expanding sales and distribution of network. This has also played a key role in the fueling the demand for IP deskphones. Moreover, IP deskphones are compatible in working remotely, which makes them suitable option for hotels. IP phones are considered more flexible than analog phones, which has made them favorable option for use in hotels. In recent years, the global travel and hospitality industry has seen a significant growth due to increase leisure as well as business travel. This has led to an increase in the number of hotels and lodges globally. Such an increase in the number of hotels has also led to an increase in the demand for IP deskphones among newly founded hotels, in turn driving the global IP deskphones market. However, implementation and installation of IP based deskphones requires internet access. Lack of internet access in some part of developing countries is a key growth hampering factor for the IP deskphones market.

In terms of type, the common desktop IP phone segment dominated the global IP deskphones market, accounting for a market share of nearly 70% in 2019. The common preference of common desktop IP phone among organizations and hotels has been a key growth driving factor for the global IP deskphones market. Based on applications, the offices segment held a major share of around 45% in the global IP deskphones market. Organizations often need a wide range of network telephonic systems for effective communications, such demand among offices has a positive impact on IP deskphones market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ip-deskphones-market-by-type-video-desktop-ip-1202

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Based on region, the North America segment dominated the global IP deskphones market in 2019. The North America region held a market share of nearly 40% in the global market in 2019. The growing adoption IP based telephones due to demand for flexible telephonic network from organization and hotels. This has driven the demand for the North America IP deskphones market.

Top key players operating in the market are Fanvil, Polycom, Snom, Grandstream, Avaya, Cisco, Escene, Yealink, Yealink, NEC, D-Link, Alcatel-Lucent, and Others.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ip-deskphones-market-by-type-video-desktop-ip-1202

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the IP deskphones market as follows:

Global IP Deskphones Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Video Desktop IP Phone

Common Desktop IP Phone

Global IP Deskphones Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Office

Hotel

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com