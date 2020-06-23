Painter 2021 Harnesses the Power of AI for Professional Artists

Offering unprecedented control, next-generation artificial intelligence comes together with Painter Natural-Media to accelerate the creation of exceptional, hand-painted photo art

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Painter 2021 is the latest version of the industry’s most powerful and creative professional digital painting software on macOS and Windows. For the first time, digital artists can access an AI-based style transfer workflow that offers the customization, control, and Natural-Media™ realism professionals demand. Plus, with an all-new Thick Paint-compatible brush category, a variety of Clone Tinting options, and impressive GPU-based performance optimizations, Painter® 2021 gives artists more ways to maximize their creativity and productivity.



“We know many professionals may have been unsure of the value style transfer could offer their workflow, but with Painter 2021, we’ve completely re-imagined this technology to give them a serious reason to reconsider,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager, Digital Arts at Corel. “While Painter 2021 is using AI under the hood, powerful customization lets you experiment and adjust nearly every detail with total creative control over your results. Painter may be using AI to accelerate the mechanics of painting photos, but your final hand-painted work of art is as personal and authentic as ever.”

Painter 2021 streamlines the creative workflow for today’s professional and aspiring digital artists across a variety of industries, including entertainment, illustration, photography, manga, and fine art.

NEW! AI-Based Art Styles

Make the most of Painter’s innovative AI with 12 artistic styles to choose from. With total control over virtually every element, including strength, detail, color matching, and smoothing, artists can create a one-of-a-kind result that is uniquely their own. Complete your painting by adding fine details with the brush of your choice or auto-painting to create a hand-painted look, faster than ever.





NEW! Thick Paint Workflow

Work with Painter’s highly realistic Thick Paint like never before. Explore the new Thick Paint-compatible brush category, enhanced Thick Paint brushes, and additional workflow options to elevate your art. Lift the canvas layer or an existing default layer to a Thick Paint layer and paint in all-new ways.





NEW! Performance Optimizations

Experience a more intuitive Brush Accelerator™ that analyzes and applies optimal Painter settings based on your specific hardware and graphics card. Painter 2021 now also offers twice as many GPU-accelerated stamp brushes, up to four times faster drip and liquid brush technologies, and quicker brush and tool switching.





NEW! Clone Tinting

Making it simpler to create unique works of art with any Clone brush, use the new Clone Tinting feature to dynamically select the colors of your choice as you paint from your source image. This versatile tool also works with multi-point cloning allowing you to create entirely new compositions from existing artwork. Plus, create with a new Clone Tinting brush category.





ENHANCED! Layer Control

Optimize your workflow by choosing to paint on any layer type and hide the canvas directly from the New Image dialog. Easily identify which brushes are compatible with various layer types including Liquid Ink, Thick Paint, and Watercolor with new visual indicators for each Brush.





ENHANCED! Mac Support

Mac users can now harness the power of Sidecar on macOS Catalina to mirror their screen on an iPad and paint using the Apple Pencil with new tilt support. On MacBook Pro and iPad, increase efficiency with new support for the context-sensitive Touch Bar and multi-touch Trackpad on MacBook Pro.

Pricing & Availability



Painter 2021 is available in English, German, French, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. For the first time, Corel is offering Painter as an annual subscription, giving customers the confidence of knowing they have access to the newest features and updates as soon as they are released. This affordable option is available for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $199 USD / € 225 / £159 annually and includes access to free brush pack releases. For customers who prefer to purchase a perpetual license, the full software is available at the SRP of $429 USD / € 424.95 / £359.99 and registered owners of any previous version can purchase the upgrade for $229 USD / €218.95 / £179.99 SRP. GBP and European prices include VAT.

Get the free 30-day trial or purchase electronic download versions at www.painterartist.com .

Join the Conversation



Connect with Painter users on Facebook at www.facebook.com/corelpainter ; keep up with @CorelPainter on Twitter ; discover incredible community artwork on Instagram @CorelPainter ; and learn new techniques on the Corel Discovery Center at http://learn.corel.com .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, Painter, Natural Media, Brush Accelerator, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Pinnacle, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

