Virtu Appoints Global Head of New Sales

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced the promotion of Ms. Akiko Imai to Global Head of New Sales within Virtu Execution Services.



“We are pleased to announce that Akiko Imai will be assuming a critical and newly created role of Global Head of New Sales within our Execution Services business segment,” said Stephen Cavoli, EVP & Global Head of Virtu Execution Services. “In her new capacity, Akiko will organize and execute sales plans focused on acquiring new clients across our multi-asset platform of products and regions.”

In addition to New Sales, Ms. Imai will lead global sales efforts for POSIT Alert, reporting directly to Brad Johmann, Global Head of Posit Alert, and Stephen Cavoli.

Ms. Imai moved to Hong Kong to join ITG in 2013 as the first hire for POSIT Alert Asia-Pacific Sales & Coverage desk, progressing to become Head of POSIT Alert Asia-Pacific. She has built the business from scratch to an essential revenue stream, providing leadership for Virtu Asia-Pacific Business as a senior member of the firm. Ms. Imai has also worked closely with other teams to cross-sell products in the region, resulting in increased footprints particularly in Japan where, in the past, Virtu ITG had no presence. Ms. Imai has a B.A. in Economics from Keio University and previously worked for Lehman Brothers and Nomura in Tokyo. She won the Rising Star Women in Finance Award in New York in 2018. In connection with the transition to her new and expanded role, Ms. Imai will join Virtu’s Global Management Committee.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.