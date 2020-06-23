FreshBooks Joins Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CANADA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries, today announced that its software will now be available on the North American Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Beginning today, Ingram Micro’s US-based channel resellers will be able to offer their customers FreshBooks’ all-in-one business invoicing and accounting solution, including:

Fast, Easy and Secure Invoicing and Online Payments

Expense and Receipt Management

Estimates and Proposals

Team Time Tracking and Project Management

Insightful Financial Reports

Mobile Apps

Award-Winning, Free Customer Support from FreshBooks’ Support Rockstars

“Growth-minded small business owners are hungry for easy-to-use software that helps them save time, look professional, and get paid faster -- and that’s FreshBooks,” said George Kyriakis, Head of Partnerships at FreshBooks. “We’re excited that thousands of Ingram Micro’s channel partners are now set up to easily sell FreshBooks to their customers.”

FreshBooks’ software is designed for businesses that sell their time and expertise, particularly marketing, digital and design consultancies, business advisory and legal firms, IT professionals, web developers, and trades & construction companies, to name a few. Earlier this year, FreshBooks was selected as PC Mag’s Editor’s Choice.

“In response to growing demand for cloud accounting from our reselling partners, we’re excited to welcome FreshBooks into our Cloud Marketplace,” said Tim Fitzgerald, vice president of Cloud Channel Sales, Americas at Ingram Micro Cloud. “Software-as-a-Service platforms such as FreshBooks are a strong foundation for business.”

FreshBooks plans to expand distribution through Ingram to include Canada, the UK and Australia later this year.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company’s mantra is to “execute extraordinary experiences everyday.” FreshBooks is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain -- all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 6.5 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and laaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com

Lindsay Lapchuk FreshBooks llapchuk@freshbooks.com